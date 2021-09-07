Kerala: 24 Samples Of 8 People Test Negative For Nipah, Govt Focused On Contact Tracing

In a significant update to Kerala's Nipah virus situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that all 24 samples of eight persons sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, were found negative for Nipah virus.

While talking further on the fresh outbreak of the virus in Kerala, George said that the state's health officials will start house-to-house surveillance from Tuesday, 7 September. On Monday, George had said that district officials can prepare a separate management plan.

Steps taken by the Kerala Health Ministry

The Kerala health minister informed that additional steps have been taken by the state to control the spread of Nipah. They include:

Facility set up to test samples of suspected contacts

Strengthening contact tracing and determine the source of infection has been prioritised

Samples of seven people among the 20 high-risk contacts of the child have been sent to the Pune NIV for testing

Samples were taken of the goat reared by the family of the deceased

Various samples were taken from the surroundings including Rambutan fruit

A special team from the Bhopal national institute of high-security animal diseases will visit Kozhikode

Expressing relief over the negative results of those who were primary contacts, George added that in total 48 samples from high-risk categories will be tested.

Kerala Government's Nipah Management Plan

Kerala's health minister informed that the Nipah management plan will be coordinated at three levels - state, district and hospital. The state committee includes the chief minister, health minister, health secretary, chief secretary, additional chief secretary (disaster management) among others. George further informed that healthcare workers will be given specific training.

Union Health Ministry's sends suggestions

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Union Health Ministry has listed suggestions to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy, via letter.

The MoHFW said, "Both hospital-based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awareness needs of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public." Earlier, a Central team had rushed to the state after a minor boy lost his life to the Nipah virus.

Nipah Virus in Kerala

Kerala's health department has been on high alert after a 12-year-old child from Kozhikode died due to the Nipah infection on Sunday. So far. the state has identified 251 contacts of the child. Thirty-two high-risk contacts have also been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical Hospital.