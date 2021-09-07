Kerala: 24 Samples Of 8 People Test Negative For Nipah, Govt Focused On Contact Tracing

Quick links:
Image: Veena George/Facebook/Unsplash
In a significant update to Kerala's Nipah virus situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that all 24 samples of eight persons sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, were found negative for Nipah virus.
While talking further on the fresh outbreak of the virus in Kerala, George said that the state's health officials will start house-to-house surveillance from Tuesday, 7 September. On Monday, George had said that district officials can prepare a separate management plan.
All 24 samples of 8 persons sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune were found negative (for Nipah virus). We're testing more samples. We've started field surveillance & will begin house-to-house surveillance in containment zones today: Kerala Health Minister Veena George pic.twitter.com/9QBWXBsngJ— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021
The Kerala health minister informed that additional steps have been taken by the state to control the spread of Nipah. They include:
Expressing relief over the negative results of those who were primary contacts, George added that in total 48 samples from high-risk categories will be tested.
Kerala's health minister informed that the Nipah management plan will be coordinated at three levels - state, district and hospital. The state committee includes the chief minister, health minister, health secretary, chief secretary, additional chief secretary (disaster management) among others. George further informed that healthcare workers will be given specific training.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, the Union Health Ministry has listed suggestions to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr VP Joy, via letter.
The MoHFW said, "Both hospital-based and community-based surveillance needs to be strengthened. Awareness needs of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome/Respiratory Distress and risk communicated to the public." Earlier, a Central team had rushed to the state after a minor boy lost his life to the Nipah virus.
Kerala's health department has been on high alert after a 12-year-old child from Kozhikode died due to the Nipah infection on Sunday. So far. the state has identified 251 contacts of the child. Thirty-two high-risk contacts have also been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical Hospital.