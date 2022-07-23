Kerala: 300 Pigs To Be Culled After African Swine Fever Reported From 2 Farms In Wayanad

Amid African swine fever cases were reported in Kerala, the Minister of Animal Husbandry in the state, J Chinju Rani has stated that to combat the spread of the disease, the ministry has decided to cull around 300 pigs in Manthavady in the Wayanad district.

This move comes after 43 pigs from the Manthavady farm and 1 pig from the Thavinjal farm were infected and around 360 pigs from the same farm showed symptoms of African swine fever.

The disease was confirmed after the samples were tested, first at the Pookode Veterinary University and then at the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal.

African swine fever is a fatal disease for domestic and wild pigs and has no effective vaccine, hence increasing the biodiversity and waste disposal mechanism are the only ways to prevent it.

The Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act of 2009 strictly prohibits the smuggling of pigs into and out of the state (Central Act 27 of 2009).

Additionally, the minister has issued directives to all border checkpoints to enhance security measures and restrict the entry of vehicles carrying pigs, pork meat, pig-meat products, and pig faeces. The forest department has also been informed to report the death of any wild boars in unusual conditions.

The administration has also banned the sale of pork temporarily.

African Swine Fever

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), domestic pigs are susceptible to the extremely contagious and lethal African swine fever virus.

Even though the disease does not pose a threat to humans, it still impacts the pork and farming industry heavily.

It was first identified as a disease that killed settlers' pigs in 1921 in Kenya, East Africa, and shortly after that in South Africa and Angola. It has been established that contact with warthogs plays a crucial role in virus transmission.

Over 40,000 Pigs Died Of African Swine Fever In Assam Since Early 2020

Assam, the state that reported the first case of African Swine Fever in the country in February 2020, has seen more than 40,000 pigs die of the disease, in the last two years.

(With inputs from ANI)