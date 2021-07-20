Kerala: 39 Fully Vaccinated Students Test COVID Positive At Thrissur Med College Hospital

Thirty-nine fully vaccinated students of a govt medical college in Kerala have tested positive for COVID-19.

Government Medical Hospital in Thrissur, which closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5. The college welcomed a total of 473 students in three batches.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on June 6, when the second batch of 175 students arrived at the college. When the cases started rising, COVID tests were conducted on all students. Thirty-nine of them tested positive. The infected students were admitted to the hospital and the rest of the students stayed back on the campus as their tests are underway.

According to the hospital authority, "A total of 39 medical students have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6. All of them had taken 2 doses of the vaccine." The infected students who are admitted to the hospital were also allowed to appear for the theory exams in specially arranged rooms.

According to PTI reports, students from the Dental college in the Government College campus have also been tested COVID-19 positive and now they are undergoing treatment.

All the precautions were taken care of in the presence of the Principal of the Government Medical College.

Other than the students, 13 employees of the Indian Coffee House on the medical college campus have also been tested COVID-19 positive.

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

As per the latest data, the state has 1,25,041 active COVID-19 cases with only 33.58% of the population vaccinated. According to the state health department, 86,70,691 women have received vaccine so far as compared to 80,16,121 men.

Amid consistently high COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan government lifted lockdown restrictions for three days for celebration of Bakrid. A plea was filed before an SC bench challenging the three-day relaxation of lockdown norms in Kerala. When the Supreme Court sought Kerala government's response on the matter, the latter said that the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed ahead of Bakrid for traders who were expecting the festival sales to alleviate their economic problems that arose due to COVID-19.

(Source: PTI)