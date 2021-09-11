Kerala: 4 Arrested In Kozhikode Gangrape Case, Had Drugged & Videographed Victim

In another shocking case, a 32-year-old woman was gang-raped by four men in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Thursday. The incident took place at a lodge at Chevarambalam where the woman, who originally hailed from Kollam, was lodged. The 32-year-old was reportedly drugged and gang-raped by the 4 men who video-graphed the entire incident. All four accused have been arrested by the Kerala Police.

According to sources, accused Ajnas had reportedly connected with the woman on the social media platform Tiktok two years ago. After befriending her online over the last few years, he brought the woman to a lodge in Kozhikode's Chevarambalam on Thursday where he invited three other friends. The 32-year-old was drugged and taken to the terrace of the lodge where she was gang-raped. The accused also videotaped the entire incident.

After the brutal act, the men admitted the rape survivor to a private hospital and fled. The police has stated that based on her injuries, the perpetrators believed that she would not survive after which they dropped her at the hospital in fear. The woman has sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. Despite her condition, she has testified against the four accused.

Shortly after her testimony, the Kerala Police registered a case over the incident and arrested two of the accused- Ajnas and Fahadh from Atholi. The other two accused- Nijas and Suhail were also apprehended by the Police on Saturday. The role of the lodge operator is being probed. All four accused will be produced before the court for remand within the next 24 hours. More details are awaited.