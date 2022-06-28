Kerala Actor Assault Case: Trial Court Dismisses Plea To Quash Accused Dileep's Bail

A trial court in Kerala has dismissed a plea to cancel bail granted to Malayalam actor Dileep, accused of orchestrating the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor in 2017. Submitting the plea to cancel Dileep's bail, the prosecution had argued that the actor was trying to tamper with evidence and influence some witnesses in the Kerala actor assault case.

Dileep was granted bail in October 2017 by the Kerala HC. The case in which Dileep is a primary accused took place on 17 February 2017 when a female actor who worked in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men and molested in a moving car for nearly two hours, when she was en route to Kochi.

Victim meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured full support in the investigation into the assault case, to the victim after meeting her on May 26. Her meeting with the CM came amid a plea moved by the actor in the Kerala HC alleging political interference in the case by the ruling LDF government.

After meeting the Kerala CM, the actor had said, "It was actually very satisfactory, I have expressed all my concerns regarding my trial and investigation."

"It was a very friendly meeting and he gave me the assurance that he'll lend me full support in the case and I'm very happy about that," she added.

