Kerala Actor Assault: High Court Grants Time Till July 22 To Complete Probe In 2017 Case

In the 2017 actress assault case, the Kerala High Court on July 18 granted time to the Crime Branch of Kerala Police to complete further probe and to submit the final report before the trial court. The court also disposed of the petition filed by the state government, seeking three weeks' more time to finish the investigation.

The court further observed that the revelation made by former DGP R Sreelekha IPS in favour of actor Dileep has nothing to do with the further investigation initiated by the Crime Branch. The time granted by the High Court was completed on July 15 and then the state government approached the court for an extension.

Last month, a Kerala trial court dismissed a plea to cancel the bail granted to Malayalam actor Dileep, accused of orchestrating the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor in 2017. Submitting the plea to cancel Dileep's bail, the prosecution had argued that the actor was trying to tamper with evidence and influence some witnesses in the Kerala actor assault case.

Dileep was granted bail in October 2017 by the Kerala HC. The case in which Dileep is a primary accused took place on February 17, 2017 when a female actor who worked in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films was allegedly kidnapped by a group of men and molested in a moving car for nearly two hours when she was en route to Kochi.

Malayalam actor abduction and assault case

On January 9, the Kerala Police Crime Branch had registered a case against Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. In the FIR, Dileep is named as the primary accused. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law. Some of the other accused include Appu and Babu Chengamanad. One other accused is not yet identified.

Concerning the alleged conspiracy, Dileep is the eighth accused in the actor kidnapping and assault case. As per the case, a female actor who works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies, on the night of 17 February 2017, was allegedly abducted and molested inside a car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Pixabay, Instagram