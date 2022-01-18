Kerala: Actor Dileep Moves HC, Demands Prohibition On Media Reporting His Case Trial

In a development in the Malayalam actress assault case, actor Dileep on Monday moved the Kerala High Court seeking an order to prohibit the media from publishing matters related to his trial. The accused actor while approaching the court, claimed that the media was publishing and broadcasting matters related to the trial without any restriction. He demanded action against the state police chief, the investigating officer and a private television channel in his petition.

Demanding the court’s interference in the matter, Dileep said both the investigating and the prosecuting agencies have "abandoned the trial in a court". He filed the petition against the state police chief, the investigating officer and a private television channel and noted that an "in camera trial" was mandated under 327 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code for the offence charged against him. He claimed that printing and publishing of the proceedings were unlawful.

"They (investigating and prosecuting agencies) have sponsored and resorted to media trials as the same has no accountability and can be easily sponsored especially in a period where fake news and forms of unethical journalism are prevalent and it is easy to choose a suitable media house and use their services to propagate falsehood about the trial of the case," the petition said.

Advocate Philip T Varghese, who filed the petition, also claimed that there was a deliberate and concerted act of criminal contempt attempting to hinder justice by scandalising the case. It said that by publishing the proceedings, the trial was being prejudiced. Earlier, the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the plea filed by the State Government in the case, challenging the trial court's order seeking to re-examine three witnesses and summon five new witnesses.

Dileep booked for allegedly ‘planning to kill’ investigating officers

Meanwhile, the Kerala Crime Branch last week registered another case against accused actor Dileep and five others for allegedly conspiring an attack on the investigating officers. This was reported after director Balachandra Kumar made explosive revelations through media about Dileep in connection with the actress' sexual assault case. Dileep was booked after Balachandra Kumar shared a purported audio clip of the actor conspiring to "annihilate the investigating officer and his team members."

Malayalam female actor abduction and assault case

A popular female actor, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area.

The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress. Reports claim that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her. Dileep was arrested in July 2017 and released two months later on bail.

Image: ANI/ PTI