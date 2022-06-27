Kerala: Actor-producer Vijay Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case After Interrogation

On Monday, Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault case. He was arrested when he appeared before the officials at Ernakulam Town South Police Station for the interrogation. As the actor has been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court, he is expected to be released on bail soon. The police will collect evidence from the place of the alleged crime before releasing him.

Kerala | Actor-producer Vijay Babu appeared before probe officials for the sexual assault case registered against him. He has appeared in the Ernakulam Town South Police station.



It is pertinent to mention that two cases are registered against Vijay Babu - one is the sexual assault case and the other one is for disclosing the identity of the complainant through social media.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) on Sunday stated that any action against actor-producer Vijay Babu would be taken “as per the court's judgment”. Following all the accusations, actor Vijay Babu stepped down from the executive committee of the AMMA in May.

Recently, AMMA president Mohanlal, its general secretary Edavela Babu, and its treasurer Siddique addressed a press conference where Edavela Babu said, “This is a matter of the court to consider. Action will be taken if necessary as per the judgment of the court. We are waiting for the verdict of the court to come. Everyone is waiting for the verdict. He is a member of eight or nine clubs in Kochi. He has not yet been expelled from those clubs. AMMA is actually a club. AMMA will act in accordance with the court order.”

Vijay Babu's sexual assault case

On April 22, the Kerala Police registered a case against Vijay Babu, after a woman alleged that she had been sexually exploited by him. The actor soon took to his social media account and claimed that he was in fact the 'victim' in the case.

However, this is when yet another case was filed against him as he allegedly disclosed the victim's identity and name. The woman, who has appeared in films produced by the actor, lodged a complaint against him as she explained the physical assault and sexual exploitation she allegedly suffered at the hands of Vijay Babu.

ANI reported that the actor mentioned he was not afraid of the investigation, as he has not committed the crime. He also reportedly identified the woman in question and mentioned he knows her since 2018. After the news came to light, the actor stepped down from the position of an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). His move came after the association submitted a report, seeking action against him.

