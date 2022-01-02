Kerala Adoption Controversy: Anupama And Ajith Get Married In Presence Of Their Son

Former SFI leader Anupama S Chandran and her partner CPI (M) leader Ajith, who had been at the centre of a recent adoption controversy in Kerala are married weeks after they got their one-year-old baby boy back. The two got married on the last day of 2021 at the Paruthippara Registrar's office in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of their son Aden, agency sources reported. According to the couple, they had submitted papers to get legally married a few weeks ago and received the date on December 31.

In October 2020, a major row had erupted after Anupama alleged that her baby boy was forcibly taken away by her father, a veteran CPI(M) leader, from her four days after her delivery. Responding to the matter, Chandran's father, PS Jayachandran, stated that the baby was sent to the government-run children's home of Thiruvananthapuram as it was born out of 'wedlock'. He added that the decision was implemented with his daughter’s consent and claimed that his daughter signed on stamp paper. Anupama on the other hand alleged that she was threatened to do so.

The controversy deepened after Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) and the Child Welfare Committee allowed the adoption of the child to an Andhra Pradesh couple. Amid the public outcry, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe concerning the issue promising that the government will do everything possible to locate the baby.

Veena George told ANI, "I have asked the Principal Secretary to submit a detailed report. The procedure will be under the supervision of the family court".

Opposition parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress also demanded a probe in connection to the missing child case. Congress leader VD Satheesan expressed his distress on the issue and said the CPI (M) is still clinging to technicalities though the issue has shocked the conscience of the state.

After a long battle, Anupama got custody of her son on November 25, when the family court ordered KSCCWC to hand over the baby to his biological mother.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI