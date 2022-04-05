Kerala: Agriculture Min P Prasad Avers Vegetable Prices Unlikely To Soar In State

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Tuesday assured that vegetable prices are unlikely to rise in the state because the state government has set up a system to import produce directly from other states. The Minister was addressing speculations suggesting a possible hike in vegetable prices in the south Indian state in the wake of the hiking fuel prices on the national level.

Speaking to ANI, P Prasad stated that agricultural commodities, predominantly vegetables, are the ones that are most prone to be impacted. In view of this, according to the minister, the Department of Agriculture has planned ahead of time for the situation. The agriculture minister also informed that the existing supply of vegetables, which are imported from neighbouring states, is under serious jeopardy owing to the surging petroleum prices and therefore, the state government has devised a system to bring products directly from other states.

Prasad also emphasised the previous efforts of the CM Vijayan administration to reach an agreement with the governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, government agencies and farmers' groups in the face of surging prices, including that of tomatoes. He also took note of the government's solution to control the hike in vegetable prices by signing an MoU for the storage of vegetables in neighbouring states, according to ANI.

“Due to its continuity, the problem of price hikes is unlikely to arise here in the case of vegetables. The decision has been made to intervene if it is noticed anywhere, and the system has been set up," he said to ANI.

Permanent solution is to grow more vegetables in Kerala, says Agri Min

The minister also added that avoiding an item entirely owing to its price can only serve as a ‘temporary solution,’ while stressing that growing vegetables from Kerala to achieve self-sufficiency can be a permanent solution. He also asserted that by the year 2021, Kerala was able to deliver more than double the produce when compared to 2016.

While elaborating the roadmap, P Prasad asserted that in case of any potential shortages, the Department of Agriculture has planned to buy produce directly from neighbouring states and sell it at a low price. More farmers in Kerala have been contacted, and plans have been formed to acquire more. As a result, the Agricultural Department will adopt all necessary steps to prevent price increases related to agricultural resources. "Under the direction of the Secretary of Agriculture, a system for monitoring it on a regular basis is in place. It will become more active as a result. The goal is to look at what's in short supply in our market, what's going to cost more, and so on," he told ANI.

