Kerala: Amid 3 Monkeypox Cases, Expert Says 'community Spread Unlikely In State'

Amid Kerala recording three cases of Monkeypox, an expert has ruled out chances of a community spread in the state. Dr Anish TS from Government Medical college in Manjeri stated the three patients, who have contracted the disease, have been isolated for 21 days to avoid the spread of the infection.

Talking to ANI, Dr Anish TS, Associate Prof, Community Medicine, Govt Medical College, Manjeri said, “So far, 3 cases of #monkeypox have been reported in Kerala, the patients are kept in isolation for 21 days, to avoid its spread. Community spread unlikely in the state (Sic).”

Monkeypox scare: Centre calls for high-level meet

It’s significant to note, in the light of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Monkeypox as a global emergency, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also called for an emergency meeting as India registered its fourth case of Monkeypox on July 24. The fourth case was recorded in Delhi while the other three were detected in Kerala.

The 34-year-old patient, who tested positive, didn't have any travel history. He has been kept in isolation currently at the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. The diagnosis of the patient was confirmed after a diagnosis by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

All the close contacts of the patient have been identified and quarantined under the prescribed guidelines, as per the statement. "Further public health interventions like the identification of the source of infection, enhanced contact tracing, testing sensitisation of private practitioners, etc. are being carried out," the release further said.

Additionally, the ministry also issued additional information about the guidelines to be followed to avoid Monkeypox infection and the steps to be taken in case a person is showing symptoms of the disease.

Monkeypox: 3 cases in Kerala

The first case was reported on July 14 – a man who arrived from UAE – who was later admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The second case was reported from Kannur on July 18 and the third case emerged from the Malappuram district on July 22.

Monkeypox declared a global public health emergency by WHO

In light of the Monkeypox infection spreading to non-endemic countries and infecting over 16,000 people in 75 countries, the WHO declared it a global public health emergency on July 23. These countries include majorly those in Europe along with southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and India.

Israel, Lebanon, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE in the Middle East have also been infected by Monkeypox along with almost every country in South America and North America.