Kerala: Anti-Corruption Bureau Detains 2 State PCB Officials; Raids Their Residences

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau detained two officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). The vigilance officials raided the PCB officers' properties and seized a large amount of money and documents on their allegedly illegal wealth.

The two officers were nabbed and their residences were raided after the agency received a tip-off from a businessman who informed that the PCB officers had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for renewing the licence of his establishment.

The team raided the Aluva flat of PCB engineer AM Harris on Wednesday night. Following the raid, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau netted the officer as they unearthed Rs 17 lakh cash stashed in vessels at the residence. AM Harris, the accused engineer, was arrested on charges of taking a Rs 25,000 bribe from an industrialist based in Kottayam. The raids, which followed the arrest, led the team to cash stacked in places including pressure cooker and rice pots.

Vigilance squad raids Kerala State Pollution Control Board officials' residences

The residence of PCB senior engineer J Josemon, who is the second accused in the case, was also raided. The residence at Ezhukone in Kollam was raided on Thursday Night. The vigilance officers found over Rs 1.56 lakh rupees, foreign currency, gold and fixed deposit documents showing investments to the tune of Rs 1.97 crore in the engineer’s flat. The foreign currency seized from the engineer included 239 US Dollars, 835 Canadian Dollars, 4,725 UAE Dirhams and 1 Qatar Rial of various denominations, paving way to further investigation in the matter.

Furthermore, the vigilance team also found that the Rs 1.97 crore FDs were stored in 48 deposits in different banks and government bond papers worth Rs 2 lakh were also found from the residence. The agency also confirmed that the accused officer owned shares worth huge amounts in the Nedumbassery airport and a multi-speciality hospital.

He also holds several plots of land and buildings in Kerala. The PCB official also has two cars worth Rs 18 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to his name. The vigilance squad also found 72 sovereigns of gold in the bank locker and 40 sovereigns of gold in the house of Josemon, who is senior engineer at the PCB's Thiruvananthapuram office. Further investigation into the case is now underway.

Image: REPUBLIC