Kerala: Art Director Assaulted For Attaching Tricolour To His Car In Kollam; 2 Arrested

A man was brutally assaulted by a group of people in Kerala's Kollam after he was questioned for attaching the Tricolour to his car on August 14.

Arkan S Varma, an Art director from Kollam said he was attacked by a group of five unidentified men for displaying the national flag on his vehicle while driving to his shop in Pallimukku. Arkan said the gang asked him to remove the flag and when he objected, they dragged him out of the car and assaulted him in front of his friends.

The man suffered injuries on his head, neck, and nose due to the assault. Arkan, who was admitted to a private hospital for the past five days, was able to speak today.

Narrating his ordeal to Republic, Arkan said, "There was a gang of 10 members on bikes that followed my car when I was driving to work with my friends. Two of the bikes came forward and stopped in front of my vehicle. They started questioning me over the flag. The man told me.. 'this area falls within 2 km of my house. Don't you know you're not supposed to hoist the Tricolour here?"'

"He then forced me to get out of the car and held my collar. They threatened my friend too. We tried to resist but we were beaten up by them. They punched my nose and kicked us to the ground. Soon a gang member allowed us to leave from there. However, our car was stopped again and we were attacked by the same mob. After about an hour, a Highway patrolling official spotted us and took us to the hospital," he added.

The Kollam Police have registered an FIR against the assailants after a complaint was filed on August 18. So far two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.