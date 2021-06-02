Kerala Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Urging Centre For Free Universal Vaccination

On Wednesday, the Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for everyone in a time-bound manner. As the resolution tabled by Health Minister Veena George, the Union government should float a global tender to procure vaccines for the entire country rather than leaving it on the state governments. Moreover, it condemned the Centre for allegedly shirking its responsibility of providing free vaccines and asking states to buy them from the open market instead.

Maintaining that vaccine manufacturers were exploiting the situation in the wake of high demand, the Assembly requested the Union government to invoke the compulsory licensing provision so that vaccine production can commence on public sector pharmaceutical companies. It asserted that the expenditure on free universal immunization will not go to waste as it will help life get back to normal. It also emphasised that vaccination was the most effective way to achieve herd immunity.

Kerala CM writes to 11 non-BJP counterparts

At present, there are 2,02,828 active novel coronavirus cases in Kerala while 23,34,502 patients have recovered while 9009 deaths have been recorded. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to11 non-BJP CMs including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calling for a united effort to convince the Centre on universal vaccination. He claimed that the Union government was not procuring enough vaccines.

"Statements to the effect that the responsibility to provide vaccine entirely falls within the realm of the States defies the very basis of the cooperative federal system. The need of the hour is united effort from our side to put forth the genuine demand that the Centre should procure vaccine needed by the States and distribute them free of cost. This will be more cost effective as well," the Kerala CM said.

It is pertinent to note that the Kerala government has ordered 70 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 30 lakh doses of COVAXIN via the Kerala Medical Service Corporation. In order to tide over the shortage of doses, it also announced a global tender to procure three crore vaccines. A total of 75,14,219 persons have been inoculated in Kerala whereas 20,92,869 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.