Kerala Bank Fraud Case: Congress Leader In Trouble As ED Searches Properties

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (June 9) launched searches on properties linked to Kerala Congress leader KK Abraham in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Pulpally Cooperative Service Bank in Kozhikode. Several other state office bearers of the Kerala Congress unit are also under the radar of the probe agency.

Some Congress leaders from Kerala have been accused of siphoning off loans from the bank on the name of poor farmers. Later, the loan amount was allegedly transferred through dummy bank accounts. Kerala Congress unit's General Secretary KK Abraham has emerged as the prime accused as the latter served as the bank president at the time of the alleged scam.

Farmer dies by suicide

The matter came to the notice when a poor farmer, Rajendra Nair (60), a Pulpally resident, died by suicide after consuming poison on May 30, 2023. After the incident, the Congress-led administrative body of the bank faced a major backlash.

As per the bank records, Rajendra had taken a loan amount of Rs 46 lakh by pledging his farmland. However, he had earlier denied borrowing more than Rs 50,000. Not aware of the huge amount of loan sanctioned against his name, Rajendra decided to end his life.

Pulpally Cooperative Service Bank fraud case has sparked massive discontent among Congress workers. Some party members had earlier accused the state top brass of shielding the alleged preparators in the alleged bank fraud case.