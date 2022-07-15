Kerala-based Company Sets World Record For Designing Ring With 24,679 Diamonds

Kerala's Malappuram district-based jewelers' company is already a popular name in the state for winning several prestigious awards, but this time the ornament manufacturing firm has managed to make a place in Guinness World Records for fitting the "most diamonds set in one ring".

SWA Diamonds have received a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the title, "the most number of diamonds set in one ring". According to the details mentioned on the GWR official website, the ring is inspired by the pink oyster mushroom, which represents "immortality and longevity". The mushroom-themed ring named "Ami" or "The Touch of Ami" has a total of 24,679 natural diamonds fitted in it.

Guinness World Records: Kerala-based company makes a ring using 24,679 diamonds

It took 90 days for Rijisha TV, who is a postgraduate in lifestyle accessory design from the National Institute of Design, to make this record-breaking mushroom-themed diamond ring. As per the information updated on the official website of GWR, the ring has 41 unique mushroom petals designed by using a plastic mould and then recreated digitally through 3D printing. Then, the mould was filled with liquid gold, and after that, diamonds were individually placed by hand on each side of the petals. Finally, the mushroom shape was placed on a circular shape to give a mushroom-type look, and then it was fitted to complete the jewellery piece. The SWA Diamond company owner, who is proud to achieve this rare feat, revealed that the ring weighs 340 grams and costs $95,243, or approximately Rs 76,08,787.07.

"There is no greater joy than living your dreams the way you were meant to. Our team feels accomplished and satisfied after knowing we have earned a new Guinness World Records title," Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director, SWA Diamonds said

"This record has proved popular over the years, with it also being broken by Hyderabad-based jeweller Hallmark Jewellers," read a statement posted on the GWR website.

The SWA Diamonds brand was launched in 2019 by Capestone, which is an ornament manufacturing domain and a major player in the gold-diamond-platinum jewellery market. In the last 2 years, the company has managed to launch the SWA Diamonds brand in more than 150 stores.

(Image: GWR_Officialwebsite)