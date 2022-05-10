Kerala-based startup MyIELTS Partner launches AI driven platform for IELTS training

Kochi, May 10 (PTI) A Kerala-based firm under the Startup Mission has launched the world's first AI-based Integrated IELTS learning platform to provide effective learning solutions to students and professionals alike at the learner's convenience and pace.

MyIELTS Partner, the startup, offers structured learning, content and practice material following the IELTS marking criteria and other prescribed specifications.

The one of its kind self-learning platform caters to learning, training, practising and assessment with instant scoring and feedback that have been a serious concern in online/ offline classes, hindering the IELTS preparation process, the company said.

"With a user-friendly interface, personalised dashboard and provisions for real time updates on the progress of learning, we provide an end-to-end solution to all the IELTS aspirants. The performance analysis and in-depth user-analytics enhances the learning efficacy of its users," MyIELTS Partner said in a release.

In addition, the company said, users have a wide range of courses to choose from and can even focus on one particular IELTS module if they wish to.

Nithya Gopinathan, a trainer herself with 12 years of experience and one of the founders and directors, said the company was an attempt to disrupt the rather fragmented sector, especially with over 10 lakh aspirants annually in the country.

"Finding authentic IELTS training material and instant feedback for a student's performance are two areas that have remained a serious concern, despite the great deal of content online. The experience and expertise gained over the years coupled with the boom in the EdTech industry propelled the creation of MyIELTS Partner," Gopinathan said.

Roshan R Pillai, the founder and Managing Director of the firm said the platform provides all that has been lacking in the sector including instant assessment and instant feedback.

He said the company plans to integrate other competitive English exams like TOFEL, PTE and OET in the immediate future. PTI RRT RRT SS SS

