Kerala Beedi Worker Who Donated Life Savings To CM's COVID-19 Fund invited For Swearing-in

As Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to be sworn-in as the Kerala CM for the second consecutive time on May 20, an invitation for the event has been extended to beedi-roller Janardhanan who donated his life savings to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). 63-year-old Janardhanan had made the donation after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the 'vaccine challenge' - to inoculate the people of the state for free of cost. As per local media reports, Janardhanan received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony from revenue Department officials who visited his residence on May 18.

As per reports, Janardhanan has been invited as the 216th guest to the swearing-in ceremony that is supposed to have 500 guests even as the state battles the second wave of COVID. Local media reports claimed that Janardhanan had confirmed his participation in the oath-taking event and that arrangements had been made for his travel by the local leaders. The beedi-roller also claimed that he had been told by the CM to not attend the event if he faced any difficulties and that he would personally meet Janardhanan during his visit to Kannur.

Beedi-roller Janardhanan donates life's savings to Kerala CM's Relief fund

Differentially-abled Janardhanan from Kozhikode said that he had collected Rs 2,00,850 by saving up the pension from his retirement from the Kerala Dinesh Society, the gratuity he received upon his wife's death and the monthly disability pension that he is entitled to. Janardhanan decided to donate his life savings to the CDRF. The donation leaves him with only a meagre amount of Rs 850. Notably, the good samaritan's efforts were brought forth by officials of the Kannur District Co-operative Bank who apprised the 63-year-old of his bank balance after he decided to withdraw the money. "When he withdrew ₹2 lakh, only 850 was left in his account. We asked him repeatedly whether he really wants to transfer it to CMDRF. He told us he was a beedi worker and it's his life savings. But he was adamant and so we transferred," said the bank official.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Janardhanan, 63, said, "This COVID-19 pandemic is spreading everywhere and taking many lives. Why should I sit on my money when others need to get vaccinated? I heard that the government is going to charge for vaccination. So I decided to contribute so that those who do not have the money should get free vaccines."

Many heart warming stories are coming up about donations to the CMDRF, including that of an elderly man who donated 2L from his savings bank account which had Rs. 200,850 in it. It is this love for one another that sets us apart. Once again, thank each and every one of you! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 24, 2021

CM Vijayan's 500-guest event challenged at SC

With the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet set for its swearing-in ceremony on May 20, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the LDF government's physical function amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed with the top court alleged that the function can result in putting the health of people in 'jeopardy'. Citing the triple lockdown enforced in the state to curb the COVID-19 spread, the petition sought to call off the physical swearing-in ceremony or limit the attendance as nearly 500 persons are expected to be present in Thiruvananthapuram for the occasion.

Labelling the move of conducting a public swearing-in ceremony as a 'reckless act', the petitioner had said that the Government of Kerala was violating the very same law that it 'forcibly' enforces on the public. To facilitate the swearing-in ceremony at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium, the state government on May 20 passed an order allowing 500 persons to attend the function provided they produce a negative RTPCR result of a certificate of having taken two doses of COVID vaccination.