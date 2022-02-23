Kerala bids adieu to KPAC Lalitha

Thrissur (Ker), Feb 23 (PTI) Noted Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha who passed away late last night was cremated on Wednesday with full state honours at her residence in Wadakkancherry near here.

Earlier in the day, her mortal remains were kept at Layam Koothambalam in Tripunithura in Kochi for the public to pay tributes, adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Later, the body was taken to Wadakkancherry where it was kept for her family and neighbours to pay their respects and bid adieu to the legendary actor.

The rituals began shortly after 5.45 pm with her son Sidharth Bharatan and other close relatives conducting the final rites. At around 6 pm, her son lit the pyre.

She was 74 and is survived by her actor-director son Sidharth Bharathan and daughter Sreekutty. She was married to the legendary Malayalam film director late Bharathan.

Lalitha had been bedridden for the past few months.

Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People's Arts Club) -- a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago.

She forayed into the movie industry in 1969 with 'Koottukudumbam' directed by K S Sethumadhavan.

Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with 'Kattathe Kilikkoodu', directed by Bharathan. Lalitha was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. PTI RRT RRT HDA HDA

