Kerala BJP Activist Sells Lottery To Protest After CITU Halts His Bus Service

A one-man protest by a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party against the trade union at Thiruvarppu in Kerala's Kottayam has created a buzz on social media. Raj Mohan Vettikulangare, an ex-serviceman and entrepreneur who is a local elected representative of the BJP, began selling lottery, wearing full blazer suits on Monday, catching the fancy of cybernauts.

The man staged a protest in front of a bus that usually plies for local services in the area. However, a labour dispute led to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) halting the services of the bus by planting the union flag around it with a warning that it shouldn’t be plying on the road until the union demands are met. The CITU stopped the bus from plying on Saturday.

Raj Mohan Vettikulangare selling lottery, Credit: Republic

Raj Mohan, who owns four buses, alleged that the strike by the left union is politically motivated and targeted against him because of his party affiliation. “This particular bus is the only one among the 4 that gives me profit. The other 3 buses which ply on different routes are not profitable,” he lamented.

As a mark of protest, in full formal attire, Raj Mohan began selling lottery in front of his halted bus. He also got a chair that resembled the chair which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sat on as he addressed an audience at Times Square in New York recently. To add more symbolic attack against the ruling left, he named his lottery-selling counter, Times Square Lucky Centre.

Speaking to Republic, Raj Mohan Vettikulangara said, "All our employees are paid on time even though three of our buses are running under losses. None of the people who raised this protest against me and brought my bus service to a grinding halt has even used the services of these buses. This is completely a political attack with vested interests. At present, the service is being conducted as per the written contract prepared before the Labor Officer.”

He further accused CITU of forcing the families of its workers to starve by halting the services. He said that he will approach the court against the ploy to stop the Vettikulangara bus service on grounds of political enmity.

Meanwhile, the CITU claims that the bus was halted as Raj Mohan didn’t agree to hike the wages of his 15 employees. They also stated that a discussion in this regard was held in Kottayam CITU Office with him. Raj Mohan, in his response, said, "I had agreed to increase but one employee is asking for an unacceptable hike.”

Netizens extend support to Raj Mohan Vettikulangare

The protest has caught the attention of social media users with several extending support to Raj Mohan. Maharathii, a Twitter handle, has satirically asked the ruling government what their Kerala Story is.