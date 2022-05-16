Days after the misogynist remarks of a Muslim cleric towards a girl student triggered controversy in Kerala, the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama came out in defence of the sexist act. Having faced heavy backlash for discriminating against a class 10 student on stage during a facilitation ceremony, Samastha leaders justified their action and stated that girls can’t be called on the public stage as they might feel shy. Following the highly sexist justification, several individuals including human rights activists as well as BJP leaders have slammed the clerics.

Responding strongly to the sexist remarks by the Kerala clerics, human rights activist Brinda Adige came forward to say that such organisations that devalue women must be dismantled. Slamming the development, she stated that no religious law like such must be functioning in India. “This is absolutely unacceptable. I think the government has done a mistake by not issuing a directive to these people,” Adige said while speaking exclusively to Republic TV.

“The kind of Samastha which thinks women are not equal citizens must be dismantled. That Samastha must understand that their rules will not work here. Whatever religious law they must be following, will not function in my country. Since Independence, the constitution is supreme. Why should such a Samastha, which disrespects women, be functioning in the mother of all democracies, India,” she said while adding that any “tradition that demeans women must be immediately shattered.”

BJP's Tom Vadakka urges Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt for action

Speaking to Republic TV about Samastha’s sexist snub, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan said that gender bias was unacceptable in society. Slamming the clerics’ remarks, he said that India is not the Islamic Republic. “India is governed by a Constitution, it is not the Islamic Republic. The laws are the same for all communities. Such ideologies must be isolated,” he said.

“Madrasas should also be reformed. This kind of mindset will not carry anybody anywhere. The state government must take action against such elements trying to create a division in the society. This kind of gender bias is not acceptable in any civil society,” Vadakkan told Republic while urging the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government to take action in the matter.

Activist Trupti Desai also spoke to Republic TV regarding the development and stated that women must be treated equally in all parts of society. She further demanded action from the state in the matter. “The Constitution has given us the right of gender equality. Women are going forward in the 21st century. Insulting women like this is wrong. Women have the right to raise their voices in society. Our culture tells us to equally value both men and women. The state government must take quick action against such people,” Desai said.

'Women not allowed to share stage'

The Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has been facing backlash for discriminating against a Class 10 student, who was invited on stage for a felicitation ceremony last week. The clerics, who were present at the felicitation program, objected to the student's presence on stage and called her guardians to receive the prize instead, paving way for controversy. In a press conference on Sunday, Samastha leaders justified its leader MT Abdulla Musaliyar, stating that "as per their tradition, mature women cannot be called to the dais during a public event."

President of Samastha, Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said, "Musaliyar only raised objection to the girl coming on to the stage because she might feel shy. Wouldn't she be nervous to see scholars like us on stage? We believe that generally, all women are shy. For the same reason, ustad conveyed his objection to the responsible person." The cleric further said, "Musaliyar did not behave badly with the student. It is just his manner of speaking. Samastha is an organization that gives importance to the education of girl children." He also added that the girl’s family had no issues and it was the media that made it into a controversy.

