Kerala BJYM Worker Files Plaint Against Govt Pleader For Derogatory Post Against CDS Rawat

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader has filed a complaint to Kerala Advocate General against senior government pleader Reshmitha Ramachandran for making "derogatory statements" against the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Singh Rawat, who lost his life in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, Reshmitha had alleged that General Bipin Rawat's posting was done bypassing the "constitutional concept" that the President is the Supreme Commander of forces in India. She added that "death doesn't make a person holy."

"How I remember Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat PVSM UYSM AVSM YSM SM VSM ADC! It was bypassing the Constitutional concept that only the President of India is the Supreme Commander of forces in India that Mr Rawat was appointed as the first Chief of Defence Staff of India having control over the three forces," the respondent had shared.

She also stated that General Rawat had awarded the Chief of Army Staff (CAS) commendation card to Major Leetul Gogoi and his stance on women in combat roles among others.

The complainant, P Shyam Raj, alleged that Reshmitha's references were inciting rivalry in the society. He demanded that she should be removed from the post of government advocate. "The unscrupulous and heinous allegations will tarnish the reputation and morale of the entire armed forces of the country," he said.

He also alleged that Reshmitha violated the instructions to officers and staff to maintain political neutrality and impartiality. "It shall be the endeavour of all the Government Servants to ensure that they do not say, or do, anything which may give the impression to the public that they are openly affiliated to one political party of political ideology...," he said.

"Therefore respondent Smt. Reshmita Ramachandran has committed offences under sections 153B and 166 of the Indian Penal Code and violated Kerala Government Service Rules," the petitioner stated while demanding the disciplinary proceedings against the senior advocate.

CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 other persons lost their lives in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday. The lone survivor, Group Captain (GC) Varun Singh is being treated at a military hospital.

Image: PTI/ANI