Kerala Boat Mishap: Republic Accesses State's Maritime Board's 'unfit For Tourists' Notice

At least 22 people have lost their lives by drowning after a houseboat reportedly carrying around 40 passengers capsized in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram on Sunday evening. Republic has accessed a document issued by the Kerala Maritime Board which clearly stated that the boat was unfit for carrying tourists and flouted norms of the Inland Vessels Act. This is negligence on the part of the officials, it added.

It has been learnt that the document dates to February 2023, when the Kerala Maritime Board termed the boat unfit for taking people on board and demanded a fine of Rs 10,000 be paid. The usage of the boat for tourist transportation flouted the norms under Inland Vessels Act.

The board issued a notice that said the boat was modified from a fishing boat to a tourist boat and the modification was also not done properly. There is no valid registration of the boat and the number shown is also fake. Despite, sending a notice to the owner P Nasar who has now been arrested, it is shocking that the boat has been functioning with tourists.

The passengers who boarded the boat were not wearing life jackets and no safety measures were taken. The boat didn't have the required license to operate as a Fishing boat and was transformed into a tourist boat just a month ago.

What is Inland Vessels Act

It is an Act to promote economical and safe transportation and trade through inland water, to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels, to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning, navigation and such other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Kerala Govt Orders Judicial Enquiry In Boat Tragedy

The Kerala government has directed a comprehensive judicial enquiry into the Malappuram boat mishap that took the lives of 22 people, informed Chief Minister's office. Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI(M) regime has announced that it will provide compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the kins of the victim and bear all the treatment expenses of those injured.

According to Kerala CMO, "A comprehensive judicial enquiry will be conducted into the boat accident and a special team of police will also investigate the incident. Rs 10 lakhs compensation for the dependents of deceased persons. The government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured people".

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also took stock of the accident as he arrived at Taluk Hospital, Tirurangadi in Malappuram district on Monday where survivors of the incident are getting treatment. He also condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.