Kerala Boat Tragedy: Video Before Incident Shows Alert Was Sounded; Death Toll Rises To 22

The death toll in the Kerala boat accident near the Thoovaltheeram beach in Malappuram has risen to 22, according to officials. Notably, on Sunday evening a tourist boat carrying over 35 passengers capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area.

A video, purportedly of the Kerala boat that was capsized, wherein people can be seen getting inside the boat before the tragic incident is making rounds on the internet. In the video, a man is seen signalling people to come inside the boat to which another man in the background raises an alert saying how can they (those who are allowing people to board the boat) fill so many people in the boat. "If an accident happens, no one will be there to save these people," he adds. However, no heed was paid to the alert sounded by the man in the background.

According to sources, the boat concerned did not have a tourist license to operate, and a probe has been launched to investigate the lapses on the part of the boat owner.

Malappuram boat capsizes: NDRF, Indian Coast Guard teams reach spot

According to officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Coast Guard teams have reached the spot and a search operation for the missing persons is underway. "We have requested the help of all agencies. NDRF and Coast Guard teams have already reached the spot. We have also sought the Navy's help," the official said, PTI reported.

Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter has been called in to assist in the search and rescue operation which are currently underway. The exact number of people in the capsized vessel is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Malappuram boat accident: Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter called in to assist in the search and rescue operation.

Speaking about the people who were rescued, District officials said that eight people were rescued after the boat capsized on Sunday evening and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.