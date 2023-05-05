Kerala: Body Of 26-yr Old Missing Woman Found From Forest Region, Co-worker Arrested

The body of a 26-year old woman, who went missing last week, was recovered from a forested region in the district and her co-worker has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Police arrested Idukki native Akhil (32), who confessed to the crime and gave information about the location of the body to the investigating officers.

According to police, the woman went missing on April 29.

"We found CCTV visuals in which she was seen getting into a car with Akhil. We interrogated him and found the body. She was strangulated," police told PTI.

Police said they used to work together in a private firm and he had borrowed gold and cash from her.