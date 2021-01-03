Kerala Businessman Boby Chemmanur Buys Property Of Couple Who Immolated; Offers Their Kids

Boby Chemmanur, a Kerala businessman, has purchased the land and the house of the couple Rajan and Ambili who died of burn injuries during suicide in order to resist eviction procedures near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram. Chemmanur, the Chairman and Managing Director of Boby Chemmanur International Group, who purchased the property of the deceased couple, said that he will hand over the land and documents to Rahul and Ranjith, sons of the couple.

On December 28, the couple poured petrol on their body and set themselves ablaze when police reached to evict them from their house. They succumbed to the burn injuries.

The couple's neighbour Vasantha filed a complaint claiming that the properties of the deceased and the lower court's verdict was in her favour. Chemmanur purchased the properties from Vasantha to hand it over to Rahul and Ranjith.

Rahul and Ranjith thanked the businessman. However, they politely refused his offer and explained the legal issues related to the land dispute. Vasantha might have given fake documents and she has no rights over the property, they said. Chemmanur has said that if Vasantha gave him fake documents, he would "deal with it legally". Earlier, the state government and Youth Congress provided financial assistance to the children of the deceased couple.

On December 22, Rajan (47) and his wife Ambili (40) had immolated themselves when Police officials came to implement a court order. The two died while undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Rajan passed away on Sunday and Ambile breathed her last on Monday. Rajan and his family were staying in a temporary shed erected in the disputed land along with their two sons Rahul and Ranjith.

Stay petition on eviction was late

On December 21, Rajan had applied a stay petition for eviction in the High Court. The court granted a stay on Dec 22 afternoon and extended the date to January 21, the same day the incident happened. But, the officials along with the police came to act upon the eviction notice by the lower court in the first half of the day. Rajan has applied for a stay petition with the magistrate to stop eviction order and it was granted till January 21. Unfortunately for them, the petition reached minutes after the incident happened.

