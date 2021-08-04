Kerala: Central Health Team Suggests State Govt To Increase COVID-19 Testing & Vaccination

In view of rising cases in Kerala, the central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to examine the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the state. After examining the situation, the central team said the state needs to enhance testing, contract tracing, enforce isolation and provide sufficient health care infrastructure to fight effectively against the deadly virus.

The multi-disciplinary of the central government team that reached Kerala on July 30, 2021, highlighted some key aspects regarding the massive surge in COVID cases. "Proper hospital infrastructure like ICU and ventilator beds needs to be augmented on an urgent basis. Pediatric care facilities, especially pediatric ICU beds, also need to be augmented."

According to a multi-disciplinary draft report accessed by ANI, it says, "Kerala's 14 districts are presently reporting more than 20,000 cases per day and, according to May 2021 data, over 80 percent of circulating strains are Delta variants," the report stated.

Observation of the central team

After monitoring the COVID situation in Kerala, the central team pointed out that the state needs to avoid mega-events, mass gatherings, and to be quick in the investigation of COVID-19 cases across the state. Everyday, Kerala alone has been reporting more than half of the nation's daily COVID tally.

The multi-disciplinary team's main objective was to check the measures that are taken by the state government to avoid COVID-19. They specifically examined testing areas, the availability of hospital beds, including facilities like ambulances, and other necessary services. After the operation, they also suggested that the state should increase RAT testing and recommended that the state should test more and more people and increase the vaccination process to break the chain.

The Central team's report on Kerala's area wise inspection

According to final reports prepared by the center's expert healthcare team, it read, "It was indicated by state officials that due to effective home isolation and containment strategies followed after the 1st wave of CoVID-19, the population remained largely unexposed. This is also suggested by a recently conducted sero-surveillance study by ICMR. In it, Kerala ranked last with only about 44 percent of the population showing antibodies against CoVID-19, "said the report.

As per reports, the Kollam district of Kerala showed less positivity but patients in beds were found higher with 80 % of people occupying oxygen beds in government hospitals. Meanwhile, the Kokam district was also low in whole-genome sequencing (WGS) compared to other neighboring districts.

According to the central team's report, the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala showed that the death cases due to COVID in the district were relatively higher than in the other areas of Kerala.

Current COVID situation Kerala

Being one of the worst-hit COVID-19 states, Kerala is recording a marginal spike in cases. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 23,676 new COVID-19 cases along with 148 deaths.

