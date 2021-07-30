Kerala: Centre Deploys Health Expert Team To Aid State's COVID-19 Fight Amid Rise In Cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to deploy a central team to Kerala consisting of top medical experts to aid the state in the management and containment of COVID-19 and will be visiting various districts in Kerala.

The team has been deployed after the State began to show a spike in numbers. For the last two days, the state has reported more than 50 per cent of the country’s total COVID numbers.

On Thursday, 22,064 new cases were reported in the state with over 1,54,820 active cases, records more than 37% of the active cases in the country. For the last 6 weeks, Kerala has been not able to bring down the test positivity rate below 10 per cent. The latest test positivity figure has touched 13.53 per cent.

To mitigate the rise of the infection, the team comprising of director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Sujeet Singh, NCDC advisor for public health Dr Jain SK, Deputy Director NCDC Dr Pranay Varma, Public Health Specialist Dr Ruchi Jain and Nodal Officer in the state Dr Binoy S Babu will be visiting the state. This team, as per the tentative schedule will reach Kerala on Friday and is likely to visit Kollam and Alapuzha on Saturday, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam on Sunday.

The team will hold deliberation and discussions with State medical team on Monday, August 2.

Another 3 member team of specialists headed by Dr P Ravindran who is the Former DDG (DM CELL) from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also been formed to travel into the northern belt of Kerala covering Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargode.

The team will look at the existing arrangements made for testing, contact tracing including surveillance and containment operation, covid appropriate behaviours, availability of hospital beds, hospital wise case fatality analysis and vaccination processes in the state.

As per the directive given to the teams, a report will be submitted every evening by 7 PM which suggests remedial measures to bring down the covid cases to the state government, stated Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Disaster management cell, Ministry of Health.

National Health Mission office will arrange the logistics for the team stated Dr Rathan U Kelkar, State Mission Director of NHM, in a document accessed by Republic.