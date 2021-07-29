Kerala: Centre To Send 6-member Team Led By NCDC Director Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Amid surging cases of COVID-19, the Centre has announced that it is sending a six-member team to Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the team will be led by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Sujeet Kumar Singh. The decision to send the NCDC team has been taken so that it can aid the state's ongoing efforts against COVID-19. In addition, a complete lockdown has also been imposed in the state in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

NCDC team to assist Kerala in efforts to tackle COVID-19

Central Government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director.

As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management. — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 29, 2021

Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Kerala records 20,000 new cases on Wednesday

The Centre's measures to assist Kerala also comes after the state recorded 20,000 new cases on Wednesday which account for over 50 per cent of India's daily rise in active cases. India had recorded 43,654 new cases on Wednesday, half of which were reported from Kerala. In addition, it also became the first state in more than 50 days to record over 20,000 new cases. The surge in the cases comes after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government had announced its decision to relax COVID-19 norms ahead of the Eid celebrations. Therefore, the state government had allowed a three-day relaxation ahead of Bakrid. Several establishments were allowed to operate from July 18-20 from 7 am to 8 pm in category A, B, and C areas following the state decision.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had also warned Kerala over its non-compliance of COVID-19 containment protocols in the state. Bhushan had hit out at the state government and remarked that 'multiple potential super-spreader events' were taking place in the state.

The death toll in Kerala has crossed 16,500. However, the opposition has also claimed that more than 8000 deaths have not been reported by the state government. The positivity rate in the state has remained between 10 to per cent in the last few weeks. In the wake of the serious COVID-19 situation in Kerala, the Supreme Court too has come down heavily on the state government over the management of COVID-19 crisis. Apart from this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also criticised the state for its ‘unscientific’ methods to tackle the surge of novel Coronavirus cases. The test positivity rate in Kerala remains high at 11.7 per cent.