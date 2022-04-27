Kerala Chief Secretary To Visit Gujarat To Study CM Dashboard; Gets Slammed By Opposition

The Kerala Government is sending a high-level delegation led by Chief Secretary V P Joy to Gujarat, which is a BJP-ruled state, to study its Chief Minister’s Dashboard system for project implementation on Wednesday. The order was issued by the state government on Tuesday, which includes IAS officer NSK Umesh -- the staff officer to the chief secretary, to travel to Gujarat. This move has been welcomed by the BJP, however, it was criticised by Congress and the Muslim League.

As per reports, the Chief Minister’s Dashboard allows the Gujarat CM to access data from all e-Governance applications in the state and monitor it against defined key performance indicators.

Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran said, “A breeding ground of extreme Hindutva ideologies which is soaked in blood of the minorities.” He alleged that the Kerala officials’ visit to Gujarat should be seen as part of the expansion of relations between the BJP and the CPI(M) at the level of governance. He further claimed that the personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijayan was the factor that motivated the latter to send a team to study the “Gujarat model”.

Interestingly, when the United Democratic Front (UDF) government was in power, the then labour minister Shibu Baby John’s visit to Gujarat had led to protests from the Left who went on to demand his resignation.

Kerala Refutes Sending Officials To Learn Delhi Education Model

Meanwhile, on April 24, Kerala Education Department had refuted claims that it had sent officials to learn about the 'Delhi model'. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty claimed that all assistance was provided to officials who had come from Delhi to learn the 'Kerala model'.

"We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," wrote Sivankutty, sharing the tweet of Atishi dated April 23. In the said tweet, the AAP MLA has stated that it was 'wonderful' to host officials from Kerala at one of the government schools in Kalkaji. "They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is Arvind Kejriwal Govt’s idea of nation-building. Development through collaboration," she had written.

