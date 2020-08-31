Kerala Civil Cop Saves Lives Of Six Stranded Fishermen After Receiving Mysterious SOS Call

A civil police officer at Kozhikode’s Kasaba Police station, named V P Pavithran saved the life of 6 fishermen. The fishermen were reportedly stuck on a boat in the incident which took place on August 26. It was a usual day for Pavithram when around 1pm he received a call from someone who needed help. Reports suggest that initially he could not figure out from where the call was. However, he knew that it was an intercepted message sent by some unknown civilians.

The cop that saved 6 fishermen

Reports suggest that when Pavithran was unable to figure out who called, he immediately started tracking the call from the control unit. However, it turned out that the call was unregistered and it was not recorded anywhere. Using his personal connections at coastal police, Pavithran was finally able to locate the call which belonged to a fishing boat.

It was impossible to trace the exact location of the boat but Pavithran ensured search parties for the boat. Recalling the events of the day, Pavithran reportedly said that it was a busy day as there was a protest march by the Muslim League and he had just finished serving memos. Talking about the incident he said that he had understood that some fishing boat was in danger as the broken sentence in Malayalam made little sense to him. He felt like it was a desperate cry of someone who was about to die.

After much effort, the cop was finally able to locate the boat and saved the lives of 6 fishermen who were stuck at the boat. According to the reports by local media, the boat had strayed into a restricted territory and the fishermen had network on their phones and wireless connections. Pavithran’s smartness and efforts were appreciated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he congratulated the Kozhikode cop.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)