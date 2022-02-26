Kerala Civil Police Officer Dismissed For Leaking Information About RSS Workers To SDPI

A civil police officer or CPO of the Kerala Police has been dismissed for allegedly leaking confidential data about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers from the police database to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI).

"We have issued a show-cause notice to the CPO. His explanation was not satisfactory and he was dismissed," a deputy superintendent of police said.

His links with SDPI was exposed after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a bus conductor in Idukki. The inspection of phones of arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had the CPO's number and he was in touch with him. This information was communicated to the higher-ups, which led to his termination from service.

Reportedly, the CPO had allegedly leaked over 200 RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers' personal information.

Bus conductor assaulted

In December, a KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus conductor was assaulted for allegedly sharing an anti-Islam post on Facebook in Thodupuzha, Idukki district. In this case, six SDPI workers were arrested and their cell phones were seized.

During the probe, it was revelated that the dismissed cop was sharing confidential information from the police database to one of the arrested-SDPI workers.

This is a tiff between SDPI and RSS and BJP in the aftermath of the twin murder cases in Kerala's Alappuzha district. On December 18, SDPI Kerala Secretary KS Shan was brutally murdered. Less than 10 hours later, Ranjith Srinivasan, the OBC Morcha State Secretary and member of the BJP state committee was mercilessly killed by a few unidentified people who barged into his house late at night.

Image: PTI