Kerala Civil Police Officer Suspended For Leaking Information About RSS Workers To SDPI

A civil police officer of the Kerala Police on Wednesday was suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Arrested in connection with an assault on a KSRTC bus conductor, the SDPI workers' phone revealed that the CPO had sent them information about RSS.

"The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had CPO Anas number and was in touch with the officer and this was communicated to the higher-ups, "Thodupuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police said. The officer added, "Further investigation found that the CPO had leaked information about RSS workers from the police database to the SDPI and as a result, he was suspended."

This comes at a time when Kerala is witnessing a tiff between the SDPI and RSS, BJP in the aftermath of the twin murder cases in the Alappuzha district.

Twin political murders in Kerala's Alappuzha

On December 18, Social Democratic Party of India SDPI Kerala Secretary KS Shan was brutally murdered. Shan was headed home, when a gang of a few unidentified people in a car overtook his bike, stumped it and then stabbed him. He succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital, where he was taken to for treatment. Less than 10 hours later, Ranjith Srinivasan, the OBC Morcha State Secretary and member of the BJP state committee was mercilessly killed by a few unidentified people who barged into his house late at night.

A Special Investigation Team under DGP Vijay Sakhare has been formed to probe the twin murders. In the murder of Shan, fourteen persons including the five-member gang that hacked the SDPI leader to death have been arrested. They are allegedly linked to RSS. No person directly involved in Srinivasan’s murder has been apprehended. However, five people who had abetted the murder by ensuring logistic support have been arrested. They are allegedly linked to SDPI.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has directed officials to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.