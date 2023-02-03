Kerala: Class 6 Student Becomes Internet Sensation After Stunning Back-heeled Goal

Kerala’s class six student is the recent social media sensation for scoring a back-heel goal in a football game.

The youngster, Anshid from AL Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, Malappuram scored the viral goal in an Under-12 tournament in Chembrassery, Pandikkad.

Anshid collected a cross from the left wing, leapt, and then unleashed a jaw-dropping back-heeled shot with his feet in the air to score.

His coach Imdad Kottaparamban recorded a video of the ball crashing into the net and roaring past the goalkeeper.

The coach shared the video on social media, and it ultimately made it to the Indian Super League's official website.

The coach captioned the video "The keeper didn't see it coming" and posted it to Facebook and Instagram.

After being posted to social media, the video quickly gained popularity. The video was also shared on the official Facebook accounts of Ministers V Sivankutty and Ahmed Devarkov.

The video has received 2.5 lakh views on Instagram alone to date. The post was flooded with high praise for the emerging football star.

A shy Anshid expressed his desire to improve as a player at the professional level in the future on the ISL website video of his remarkable footwork.