Kerala Clocks 3,382 New COVID-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped to 3,382 in Kerala on Monday, raising the total caseload to 51,25,262.

The state also recorded 117 deaths which raised the toll to 39,955, an official release said. Kerala had logged 4,350 cases on November 28.

With 5,779 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 50,51,998 and the active cases dropped to 44,487, it said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 666 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (527) and Kozhikode (477).

Of the 117 deaths, 59 were reported over the last few days and 58 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 44,638 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 30 were health workers, 8 from outside the state and 3,103 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 241.

There are currently 1,56,786 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,52,086 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,700 in hospitals, the release said.

