Kerala Clocks 4,972 New COVID-19 Cases, 370 Deaths

Kerala on Tuesday recorded a rise in number of COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,972 infections and 370 deaths, raising the caseload to 50,97,845 and the toll to 38,045.

The state had on Monday seen a dip in cases at 3,698 after consistently maintaining a high level of infections over the past few months With 5,978 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 50,18,279 and the active cases dropped to 52,710, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 917 cases, followed by Thirssur (619) and Kozhikode (527).

Of the 370 deaths, 57 were reported over the last few days and 313 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 60,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 17 from outside the State and 4,576 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 344.

There are currently 1,84,581 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,79,531 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,050 in hospitals, the release said.

