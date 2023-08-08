Kerala CM Accuses Centre Of Obstructing State's Progress, Opposes UCC

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticised the Central government, accusing it of obstructing the state's progress through various policies, including the treatment of loans secured by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Speaking in the State Assembly on August 8, Vijayan alleged that the Central government was arbitrarily adding KIIFB loans with the state's debt, consequently limiting the state's borrowing capacity.

Vijayan asserted, while the huge borrowings by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are not marked as part of the debt of the Centre, the same consideration is not given to loans taken by KIIFB. He further added that Kerala would continue its development projects that it intends despite ‘hurdles’ created by the centre.

Left takes a stand against Uniform Civil Code

The Left government in Kerala plans to present a resolution in the State assembly today against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will lead the resolution, aims to persuade the BJP-led Centre to reconsider its UCC agenda.

Chief Minister Vijayan stated, "The Central Government and the Law Commission should withdraw from the move to impose the Uniform Civil Code." He pointed out that the move seemed like an attempt to push a "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country."

Concerns raised about Uniform Civil Code's impact

Sitaram Yechury, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on July 15, emphasised the distinction between uniformity and equality, especially regarding minority women's rights. Yechury questioned the intentions behind the UCC, asking, "What is the meaning of the UCC if the Nagaland Chief Minister comes out of a meeting with the Union Home Minister and says that the Home Minister has given assurance that tribals in the Northeast will be exempt from the UCC, as well as Christians, and in Goa, eight communities will be out of the UCC?"

Yechury also expressed concerns about the potential discriminatory nature of the proposed UCC, suggesting it might serve as a tool for communal polarisation. He urged for a genuine pursuit of equality for all citizens.

