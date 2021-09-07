Kerala CM Agrees With State HC Ruling Allowing 2nd COVISHIELD Dose 4 Weeks After 1st

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his government is in agreement with the High Court's ruling on allowing the scheduling on CoWIN portal, for the second dose of the Covishield dose after 4 weeks. The Kerala Chief Minister further said that the ball was now in the Centre's court.

Vijayan agrees with Kerala HC's order on COVID vaccine

The Kerala Chief Minister while addressing a press meet said that now it is upto the central government to decide how to implement the HC's September 3 ruling. He further said that the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary of Kerala would be liasing with the Centre on this matter.

Vijayan said that priority in vacciation would be given to those, who are due and overdue for their second dose of the vaccine. The CM further informed that the state has till date administered over 3 crore doses, including both first and second jabs, of vaccine. "Of these, 2,18,54,153 received the first dose of vaccine and 82,46,563 received the second dose," he added.

Remarking that the vacciation process was hampered during the last few days due to vaccine shortage in the state, Vijayan said that on Monday, Kerala had received 10 lakh doses and subsequently, the vaccination process has been going on smoothly. Highlighting that it is being oticed that micro containment and containment zones are not being updated properly on the COVID portal and district websites, he said that in order to ensure this, an IT expert from the Information Technology Mission will be temporarily appointed to each District Emergency Management Centre.

Kerala HC on 2nd Covishield dose gap

This statement by Pinarayi Vijayan comes after the Kerala HC on Monday directed the Centre to allow people to take second dose of the Covishield vaccine after 4 weeks of getting the first jab. This suggestion by the Kerala HC has come in favour of those, who want to take it earlier than the present suggested gap of 84 days. This order by the Kerala HC was dated September 3 but was made available on Monday.

The Kerala High Court's order had said that even according to the Union Health Ministry's policy, the poeple shall have the choice to get early vaccination, for the implementation of which vaccine is being distributed on payment basis through private hospitals as well.

"The fourth respondent (Centre) is directed to make necessary provisions forthwith in the CoWIN portal, so as to enable scheduling of second dose of COVISHIELD vaccine after four weeks of the first dose for those who want to accept the second dose after a period of four weeks in terms of the initial protocol of the vaccine," the Kerala HC had said.

The observations and directions of the court came while allowing the plea by Kitex Garments Ltd, represented by advocate Blaze K Jose, seeking permission to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine to its workers without having to wait for 84 days.

COVID-19 sitaution in Kerala

Kerala has so far recorded over 42,27,526 positive cases, out of which, 39,66,557 have successfully recovered and 21,631 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours,19,688 new cases, 28,561 fresh recoveries and 135 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,39,338.

