Kerala CM Appeals To Strictly Follow COVID SOPs As Schools Re-open In State From Monday

With schools re-opening in Kerala from Monday, November 1, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appealed to schools in the state to strictly adhere to the guidelines prepared jointly by the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

"It is very important to keep the schools functioning in a safe manner. The support of teachers and parents alike is essential in this regard. For this, the guidelines prepared jointly by the Department of Health and Department of Education in collaboration with other departments need to be strictly followed," Chief Minister Vijayan said.

"Important instructions have been passed on to schools and to parents also," he added.

Schools to avoid congestion, maintain social distancing

The Kerala CM stated that schools would need to implement necessary instructions to control overcrowding in schools, maintain maximum physical distance among children, and ensure sanitation in classrooms and surroundings.

"Each school would implement necessary instructions to control congestion in schools, maintain maximum social distance among children, and ensure cleanliness in classrooms and surroundings. Each school will work in collaboration with the health department to take the necessary steps to complete the safety procedures. Necessary mechanisms are in place to monitor and implement these activities," Kerala CM added.

Spotlighting the government's resolution to re-open schools in the state, Vijayan said that the study was able to advance well through online classes, but pupils missed the ambience in school.

"The number of new cases and patients undergoing treatment has been greatly reduced. The government has taken the decision with utmost vigilance. Classes one to seven, class 10 and 12 will start from November 1 and the rest from November 15, he added.

Who is allowed to attend offline classes?

The government has made it clear that no students will be forced to attend offline classes and that those who wish to attend physical classes should do so with parental discretion.

It also stated that students who are ill or those existing with disabilities are advised not to attend offline classes in the initial phase.

The government also said that if the school has a cumulative strength of more than 1,000 students, classes should be arranged in such a way that only 25% of the total student count should be present at a time in the institution.

Bio Bubble system

The department of education has strictly ordered schools to divide each class into several batches, which will be regarded as bio bubbles.

It has directed institutions to form groups of 6-10 students for each bio-bubble. Classes will be arranged in a manner that students of one bio-bubble will not come into close contact with students of other bio-bubbles. The SOP bars students from sharing food, water, and other belongings.

Meanwhile, all teaching and non-teaching staff of the schools have been advised to administer both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had on Saturday informed that all arrangements are in place for the reopening of schools on November 01. he also said that as many as 42.65 lakh students are expected to reach various campuses across the state. He also revealed that as many as 2,282 teachers and 327 non-teaching staffs are yet to be vaccinated.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)