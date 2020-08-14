Kerala CM Goes Into Self-quarantine After Officials Who Visited Kozhikode Contract COVID

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others who visited the Kozhikode plane crash site last week are going into self-quarantine after over 20 persons comprising key administrative officials, police personnel, and COVID warriors in Malappuram involved in rescue operations following the crash tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Besides the CM, state health minister KK Shailaja and other cabinet ministers KT Jaleel and AC Moideen will also go into self-quarantine.

The Chief Minister's Office said Co-operation and Devaswom Minister, Kadakampally Surendran, will hoist the national flag at Independence Day function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 reportedly include the Malappuram district collector K Gopalakrishnan, sub-collector, assistant collector, and the district police chief. Since the completion of the rescue operations, they were under observation.

Kozhikode plane crash

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations. Eighteen persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

Ninety-two passengers have been discharged from various hospitals so far. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured.

Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act. On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of the plane crash.

