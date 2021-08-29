Kerala CM Hits Out At Criticism Over Handling Of COVID, States 'case Fatality Rate Low'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 28 responded harshly to criticism by opposition Congress over “mismanagement” in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kerala CM on Saturday said that the state’s Case Fertility Rate was below the national average while adding that nobody died due to lack of oxygen facility and none of the coronavirus patients had to struggle for securing a hospital bed. While India reported 45,083 new COVID cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, Kerala registered over 30,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

In the wake of the present coronavirus situation in the state, Kerala has also reimposed a Sunday lockdown. Meanwhile, Vijayan met with the media after a month-long gap. He also alleged that certain elements were trying to malign the state while noting that people had witnessed the reality “which cannot be erased.” Additionally, CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced the enforcement of night curfew in the state starting next week from 10 PM to 6 AM to stem the coronavirus infections “in areas where the weekly infection population ratio is above seven per cent.”

"No one died in the state due to lack of oxygen facility or no one had to scramble for hospitals in Kerala. No one had to queue up in front of crematoriums with the body of their dear ones. People here did not face any situation to dump the dead bodies in rivers. Whatever they say, the people have seen the reality... that cannot be erased. It was because we the people fought together," Vijayan said.

‘Govt and officials are not separate entities'

CM Vijayan also noted that the state government was able to maintain the case fatality rate well below the national average as the health sector in Kerala was still intact and was not overwhelmed. He even dismissed the allegation of Opposition leader VD Satheesan of officials ‘hijacking’ the COVID management in the state. The Kerala CM said that starting from COVID-19 volunteers at the local level, each official is taking part in the battle against the COVID pandemic.

"Not only officials, but our frontline workers, the people's representatives at the local level, volunteers and others are taking part in the fight against the pandemic. The government and the officials are not separate entities, but work together. It's unfortunate that such statements are being made," the Kerala CM said.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks came after Satheesan slammed the COVID-19 management in the state as an “utter failure.” Satheesan said that Kerala has been reporting 68% of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Further informing about Kerala’s response to the coronavirus crisis, the state’s Chief Minister said that the primary objective of the authorities is to save the lives of most people in the pandemic.

“During a pandemic, the plan is always to save maximum lives. Kerala has a high density of population, high number of people with lifestyle diseases, high number of aged population and other factors that may result in high fatality rate. But reports show the CFR here is 0.51 per cent, whereas the national average is 1.34 per cent," Vijayan added.

IMAGE: PTI