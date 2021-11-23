Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday launched the Digital Health Mission program at 50 government hospitals under the eHealth project of the state government. The Chief Minister, while speaking at the inauguration, said that the state government will look forward to ensuring that all the government hospitals in Kerala are networked under the eHealth project with an aim to implement a queue management system in the state-run hospitals for avoiding crowding at the OPDs.

As per the Kerala government, the project has been already implemented in 31 hospitals with queue management systems in place where the people can seek the appointment of the doctor through the portal of eHealth, making it convenient for the doctors to refer patients to other hospitals as well. Apart from that, all the health records of the patients are also registered in the portal.

CM Vijayan further pointed out that the programme aims to provide electronic health cards to the people to record their health data from the time of their birth to death. Meanwhile, the state government sanctioned the launch of the eHealth programme at 349 more hospitals and Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for implementing the project.

Kerala government's 'One citizen: One health record' programme

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the program through video conferencing, outlined the state government's motive to promote electronic health cards for every citizen through the scheme. Mentioning the various benefits that can be obtained under the new system, he said that the programme will ease several issues, including access for doctors, regulating crowds at the outpatient department, easy referrals, and telemedicine facilities.

Meanwhile at the event, Kerala Health Minister Veena George provided information regarding the appointment procedure through the eHealth portal. As part of the 10-Day 100-Projects Programme, the state government's 'One citizen, one health record' goal will be achieved by using information technology for networking of various hospitals.

Here is how to create Unique Health Identity (UHID) number

Log on to https://ehealth.kerala.gov.in

Create a permanent UHID number using your Aadhaar number under the 'Online Services' section

Click on 'Register'

Now you can enter your Aadhaar number and click on 'Proceed'

You will get an OTP to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card

Providing this OTP will enable you to access your personal health identification number online

A 16-digit personal health identification number and password will be sent to your mobile number when you first log in.

Now, you can schedule an appointment at the hospital on the due date and time using this identification number and password.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)