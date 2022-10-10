Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tweeted on Sunday in remembrance of Argentine Marxist revolutionary, Che Guevara on his 55th death anniversary and claimed that the Cuban Communist leader had an "unwavering love of humanity". The Kerala CM from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated that Che Guevara sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and to build a new era of socialism based on social justice and equality.

“Che Guevara sacrificed his life to fight against imperialism and build a new era of socialism on the foundation of social justice and equality. He had an unwavering love of humanity and an unbreakable revolutionary spirit. My salutes to #CheGuevara on this day of his martyrdom," Pinarayi tweeted.

Furthermore, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala said that the Cuban leader's life was a universal symbol of the struggle against exploitation and oppression.

"Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, known to the masses simply as Che Guevara, was brutally murdered by the CIA-backed Bolivian armed forces on October 9, 1967. Red Salute to the master of guerilla warfare, military theorist, incomparable leader, fearless soldier, and staunch Marxist," the Kerala branch of CPI(M) tweeted.

Who was Che Guevara?

Ernesto "Che" Guevara was a Marxist revolutionary of Argentine descent. Moreover, he was a physician, writer, guerrilla leader, diplomat, and military theorist.

Che became a major figure in the Cuban Revolution; which ultimately led to him becoming a symbol of rebellion and global insignia in popular culture. Gradually rising up to leadership in Cuba during the tense cold war between the blocs supporting the US on one side and USSR on the other, Che Guevara played a key role in preceding the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.

He played a central role in training the militia forces who repelled the Bay of Pigs Invasion by the US-led Cuban exiles and assisted in bringing Soviet nuclear-armed ballistic missiles to Cuba, which ultimately led to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Guevara was executed by Bolivian special forces after he was hunted down and subsequently wounded in a firefight in Bolivia’s Yuro ravine. After his capture on 07 October 1967, he was executed on 09 October after the then-Bolivian President René Barrientos ordered that Guevara be killed.