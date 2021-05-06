Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Announces Complete Lockdown In State From May 8-16

Kerala Chief Minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16, in wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases of the second wave. With the complete lockdown notice, the government has also announced that no schools will reopen in June while online classes will continue functioning. Night curfew and lockdown-like strict restrictions were already imposed in the state.

As directed by the CM, the entire State of Kerala will be under lockdown from 6am on 8 May to 16 May. This is in the background of a strong 2nd wave of #COVID19. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) May 6, 2021

The nine-day lockdown has been announced few days after election results were declared where Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) appeared as a winner. The results for the Kerala assembly elections 2021 were declared on May 2.

Kerala COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day spike with over 41,953 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to 17,43,932. In the last 24 hours, 23,106 people were cured of the virus, pushing the recoveries to 13.62 lakh. Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 4,12,262 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,980 deaths, as informed by the Union Health Ministry.

Apart from Kerala, a lockdown is already imposed in Delhi, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, the state of Maharashtra, and curbs like weekend lockdown and corona curfew or night curfew has been imposed in maximum parts of the country.

Third-wave inevitable

The states are taking action as the government on Wednesday announced that the third wave is inevitable however preparations are tightened. The citizens are requested to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols while the vaccination drive needs to be ramped up. The Government of India opened up vaccination for people above the age of 18 from May 1 but several states have delayed the drive due to the unavailability of vaccines. The principal scientific adviser to the Centre Prof K Vijay Raghavan added that the exact time of the third wave cannot be ascertained but it will occur for sure.

Meanwhile, India is also dealing with boosted operations for COVID-19 essential supplies. Equipment such as Oxygen, COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and other medicines are running in a shortage due to a high number of cases and increasing black-marketing of life-saving items. Several international and national institutions have come forward like a ray of hope for COVID-19 essential supply.