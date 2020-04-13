Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Tally Of Recovered More Than No. Of Active COVID-19 Cases'

Kerala which reported the first novel coronavirus case in the country continues to record very low positive COVID-19 cases. Addressing the media, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that three new cases- two from Kannur and one from Pallakad had been reported in the state on Monday. Moreover, he added that 14,829 out of 15,683 samples had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. A day earlier, the state recorded only two fresh cases. Currently, there are 378 COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 198 individuals have recovered. According to the Kerala CM, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases was decreasing. Earlier in the day, he cautioned that there was no room for any complacency.

#COVID19 Update | April 13, 2020



19 more have recovered, with this the tally of recovered has crossed total active cases.



Today saw only 3 new cases



1,12,183 are under observation, 715 in hospitals



15,683 samples tested & 14,829 are -ve



Testing increased to 1000+ a day — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 13, 2020

Three Weeks On



When Kerala decided for a lockdown, #COVID19 cases were on the rise. We are looking at better numbers now, but it's too early to relax. We know that this has been a difficult period for many. But there is no room for any kind of response fatigue.



Be Resolute — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 13, 2020

Kerala Finance Minister confident of flattening the curve

The Kerala government has proposed extending the lockdown to stamp out all the infections. Speaking on April 12, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stated that intense testing and tracing of contacts were equally important along with the lockdown. He noted that there would be district-specific strategies where the number of cases is on the declines. He also exuded confidence that the COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten.

COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon.#COVID2019 #COVID pic.twitter.com/G9nja0UYCU — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 12, 2020

