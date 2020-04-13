The Debate
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: 'Tally Of Recovered More Than No. Of Active COVID-19 Cases'

General News

With only three new cases and 19 people recovering from COVID-19, Kerala now has more no. of recovered cases than the no. of active novel coronavirus cases.

Kerala

Kerala which reported the first novel coronavirus case in the country continues to record very low positive COVID-19 cases. Addressing the media, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that three new cases- two from Kannur and one from Pallakad had been reported in the state on Monday. Moreover, he added that 14,829 out of 15,683 samples had tested negative for the novel coronavirus. A day earlier, the state recorded only two fresh cases. Currently, there are 378 COVID-19 cases in the state out of which 198 individuals have recovered. According to the Kerala CM, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases was decreasing. Earlier in the day, he cautioned that there was no room for any complacency. 

Read: COVID-19: 25 Districts In 15 States Report No Cases In 14 Days Post-Cluster Containment

Read: Relief For Stranded Foreigners: MHA Promises Extension Of Visa Till April 30 Amid Lockdown

Kerala Finance Minister confident of flattening the curve

The Kerala government has proposed extending the lockdown to stamp out all the infections. Speaking on April 12, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac stated that intense testing and tracing of contacts were equally important along with the lockdown. He noted that there would be district-specific strategies where the number of cases is on the declines. He also exuded confidence that the COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. 

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address At 10 AM On April 14; Total Cases At 9352

Read: Not Just Lockdown, Intense Testing, Contact Tracing Equally Crucial To Fight COVID-19: Kerala FM

