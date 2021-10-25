Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Refutes False Propaganda On Mullaperiyar, Warns Legal Action

While turning his attention to the false propaganda revolving around danger to the Mullaperiyar dam, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted such claims. While going on to criticise the action, Kerala CM warned of legal action against those involved in creating panic among people. Pinarayi Vijayan further mentioned in the State Assembly that the government was committed to its demand for a new dam at Mullaperiyar despite oppositions claims stating otherwise.

Kerala CM slams fake propaganda; issues warning

While responding to demands that wanted to seek the government's intervention regarding a state of panic created in matters revolving around the Mullaperiyar dam, the Kerala CM attested, "Some people are creating panic (in social media) saying that the dam was in danger and that lakhs of people are going to die. The reality is that no such dangers exist at present." While going on to warn the ones creating the nuisance, Vijayan asserted that proper legal actions would be taken against those responsible for generating this state of panic among the citizens of the state. On a prior note, Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan had raised the issue, stating people of Kerala were in panic due to social media propaganda related to Mullaperiyar and sought the government's intervention

Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Tamil Nadu CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on October 24, wrote to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the loss of life and damage to property caused due to the recent floods in Kerala. While turning his attention to the intensity of damage and loss of lives, the Kerala Chief Minister in the letter has urged his Tamil Nadu counterpart to ensure that the maximum quantity of water be drawn from Mullaperiyar dam, while he further added that the reservoir level may reach 142ft once the torrential rains intensify. Vijayan, while reflecting on the cooperation received from its counterpart had said that the Tamil Nadu government was cooperating with the Kerala government in a good manner on all the issues. He further said that there were some areas where the two states had minor differences which got could further be resolved through discussions.

