Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To PM Modi Seeking Sanction For Silver Line Project

"The Silver Line semi-high-speed train project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will benefit not only Kerala, but the entire country," read Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention. The Kerala government has already committed to cover the entire land acquisition cost of Rs 13,700 crore, according to the CM's letter dated December 6, 2021.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to PM Narendra Modi, seeking intervention to accord the sanction on the Silver Line Semi-High Speed Rail Project from Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod pic.twitter.com/KDtMq3LOD5 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

According to Vijayan, the state government has agreed in principle to cover the responsibility arising from any default by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) on its external financial obligations for the project. According to his letter, the proposal was discussed in July with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who raised reservations about licencing it due to the Indian Railways' current financial situation. In this context, Vijayan stated that the project's equity internal rate of return was 13.55% without land acquisition costs, indicating that it was viable as per the agreement between the Ministry of Railways and the Government of Kerala.

"I request your kind personal intervention to kindly accord the sanction for this key project, which will be a milestone in the progress of Kerala," CM Vijayan said in the letter. "The project will not only benefit the state of Kerala but also the nation, contributing both to the economy and the environment," the letter read. The letter was sent in response to the Congress-led opposition's harsh criticism of the Left government's ambitious agenda.

In addition, a petition has been filed in the Kerala High Court alleging that the state was pursuing land acquisition for the Silver Line project without the approval of the Centre or other authorised authorities. The high court has served notice on the state government and K-Rail, asking for their views on the petition, which seeks contempt action against them for failing to follow through on a promise they made to the court in January that they would proceed with the project only after receiving approval from the Centre, the Railway Board, and other statutory authorities.

The Congress-led UDF's opposition to the Silver Line project, which is intended to cut travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to roughly four hours, claims it is "unscientific and unrealistic" and will impose a great financial burden on the state. K-Rail, a joint venture between the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for constructing railway infrastructure in the southern state, would build the 532-kilometre length from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. Silver Line trains will stop at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod, starting from the state capital.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image: ANI