Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To Scindia Over Steep Airfares During Onam Season

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday, wrote to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking his intervention to address ‘exorbitant’ International flight prices. Citing that the expats from Kerala are finding it hard to travel, he sought the minister’s urgent intervention to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport non-resident Keralites from the UAE.

"Wrote to @JM_Scindia requesting urgent intervention on the exorbitant airfares to Kerala for the Onam season. As it will badly affect NRKs planning to visit home, requested him to take steps to resolve the issue, even by authorising the operation of chartered flights from UAE," Vijayan tweeted.

Kerala CM approaches Scindia to ensure return of Keralites

In his letter to Scindia, Vijayan underscored the upcoming festival season of Onam and said that Keralites are finding it hard to make both ends meet to celebrate the festivities as travel expenses are unbearable.

“Steep airfare costs have compelled a significant number of non-resident Keralites and Kerala expats to either cancel or postpone their travel plans which could impede their onam celebrations,” Vijayan wrote. He assured Scindia that all the protocols that are mandated for chartering aircraft will be followed and complied with by the state. “The operations will be conducted within the stipulated CAR ( civil aviation requirements) of 30 days under ITP ( International Travel Permits) provision,” he clarified in the letter.

He requested Scindia to provide necessary directives to the regulatory authority and relevant departments to facilitate the arrangements. In June, CM Vijayan chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of expensive flights and holding talks with various airline companies for the same was decided. The office of the CM had clarified that discussions will be held with airline companies to provide chartered flights to the state. The state budget also allocated funds for the same. The political rumour mills point out that 2023 is the final Onam before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The expats hold considerable sway in terms of resources as well as electoral numbers.