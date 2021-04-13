Kerala CM Requests 50 Lakh Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines From Centre

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday has asked for additional 50 lakh doses of COVID vaccine from the Centre, explaining that the state had sufficient stocks only for the next three days.

The Kerala CM wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and said the shortage has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the Chief Secretary, as well as Principal Secretary, Health.

"Kerala is witnessing a rise in the number of Covid cases at present. The stock (of vaccine) which is left with us is sufficient for conducting vaccination for the next three days only. This shortage of vaccines has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare... We are yet to get any additional supply of Covid vaccine," the CM wrote in his letter.

Kerala has till now received 56,84,360 doses of COVID vaccine, including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of COVAXIN and we have administered 48,24,505 doses till April 11.

Meanwhile, public functions in the state have been restricted to 2 hours. Only 200 people will be allowed for outdoor functions and 100 for indoor functions. No feast will be allowed and instead food packets can be distributed among attendees. Also, mega shopping festivals in malls and supermarkets have been banned.

COVID-19 Cases In Kerala

Kerala reported 5,692 fresh COVID-19 cases, including one from the U.K., and 11 related deaths on Monday, taking the total affected to 11.72 lakh and the toll to 4,794, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said. As many as 2,474 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,20,174, The Minister a total of 45,417 samples were tested on Monday, taking the overall number to 1,38,14,258, she said in a release. The test positivity rate stood at 12. 53 percent.

A total of 1,75,856 people are under observation, out of which 7,029 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. On Monday 12 new regions were categorized as hot spots, taking the total to 403.

