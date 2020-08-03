Kerala CM Says Laxity Caused Surge In COVID-19 Cases; Adds 'no Room For Complacency'

Even though Kerala was lauded for its good work in preventing the spread of the infection initially, laxity and complacency were the reasons for the surge in coronavirus cases in the state, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Chief Minister's remarks come at a time when Kerala's active cases which had once reached 16 now rose to 11,342 on Sunday evening.

Vijayan was while inaugurating a function of upgrading of 102 primary health centres in the state to family health centres through video conferencing as part of the Ardram project.

"The people should not be complacent in taking precautionary measures against COVID-19. It is important not only to treat the disease, but also to take precautions to prevent it. Earlier we had taken all the necessary precautions. Everyone hailed Kerala for its good work in COVID-19 activities," said

"But we were careless for a number of reasons. We must remember with guilt that this is the reason we have reached the present state," he said. The Chief Minister added that Kerala should move seriously and with single-mindedness to overcome the present surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

READ: 962 fresh cases in Kerala as infection tally crosses 26,000, death toll soars to 84

READ: Kerala BJP questions state Congress on Ram Mandir stance, raises appeasement angle

Kerala Crosses 25,000 COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday crossed the 25,000 mark in COVID-19 cases as 1,169 more people tested positive, the state government said. With the fresh cases, which included at least 29 health workers -- 11 from here, the state's tally rose to 25,905 while 688 people were cured, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,467.

The death toll due to the disease stood at 82. The state capital continued to account for the highest number of daily cases with 377 new cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 3,472.

READ: Kerala crosses 25,000 COVID-19 cases as 1,169 test positive

READ: "Kerala crosses 25,000 COVID-19 cases; AP sees marginal dip in fresh infections

(with inputs from ANI)